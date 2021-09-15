Hidalgo County reports 15 coronavirus-related deaths, 408 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported 15 coronavirus-related deaths and 408 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the 15 total deaths, 13 were not vaccinated, according to the report. The county started reporting the amount of unvaccinated deaths on Tuesday.

Seven men and eight women from Edinburg, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission, Weslaco an undisclosed city died as a result of the virus, according to Wednesday's report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest victim was a female in the 0-19 age range from McAllen.

The 408 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of Cases 0-11 123 12-19 71 20s 56 30s 47 40s 49 50s 28 60s 18 70+ 16 Total: 408

There are currently 295 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 267 are adult patients and 28 are pediatric patients.

There are currently 120 hospitalized patients in intensive care units; 115 are adult patients and five are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, eight new positive infections were reported among staff and 50 new infections were reported among students. This brings the total count to 389 total staff infections and 1,268 total student infections since the county started reporting school infections on Aug. 18.

The county also reported 468 people have been treated at the COVID-19 antibody infusion center.

Since the pandemic began, 3,225 people have died as a result of the virus and 111,477 people have tested positive in the county. Of those total positive cases, 2,221 remain active.