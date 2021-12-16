Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 138 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 138 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A woman from Donna over the age of 70 and a Mission man in his 50s died due to the virus. Both of the individuals were unvaccinated, according to the report.

The 138 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 42 12-19 18 20s 13 30s 20 40s 13 50s 11 60s 12 70+ 9 Total: 138

A total of 60 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, including 57 adult patients and three pediatric patients.

Of the 60 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 are in intensive care units. All 21 patients are adults.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 22 students and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 848 staff members and 4,409 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 121,777 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,514 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 848 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.