Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 174 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 174 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The two people who died, a man in his 70s from Alamo and a man in his 60s from an undisclosed city, were vaccinated, according to the report.

The 174 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 49 12-19 22 20s 27 30s 19 40s 26 50s 15 60s 8 70+ 8 Total: 174

A total of 57 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. They include 50 adult patients and seven pediatric patients.

Of the 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 are in intensive care units, including 18 adults and one pediatric patient.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, zero staff members and zero students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 752 staff members and 3,982 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 119,238 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,495 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 666 active cases in the county.