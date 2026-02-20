Valley elections departments address delay in voter registration cards

It's been one week since early voting began in the Rio Grande Valley.

In Hidalgo County, in the first two days, over 12,000 people have cast their ballots. Thousands of people in Cameron County are also casting their ballot.

But those voters did not use their voter registration cards. As previously reported, it's because some counties haven't sent them out yet.

Many Valley residents have recently emailed Channel 5 News asking about the delay and a news crew took those questions to the election departments in Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

Cameron County Election Administrator Remi Garza said they hope to have the cards sent out next week. Hidalgo County said there is not a timeline on when those cards will be sent out.

RELATED STORY: Cameron County elections official explains delay in mailing out new voter certificates

Channel 5 News first reported on the delays in January.

Hidalgo and Cameron counties say one reason is they installed a new voter registration system. The second reason is redistricting.

As previously reported, Hidalgo County redrew their maps to update the boundaries of District 28 and District 15.

One Hidalgo County voter said he plans to use another form of ID to vote.

"I just use my driver's license and I don't really use the card," Paul Tijerina said. "For the most part on my end I haven't really had any issues."

There are seven valid forms of ID people can use to vote at the polls. They include:

- Texas driver license

- military ID

- U.S. passport

- U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

- Texas personal ID card

- Texas handgun license

- Texas election ID certificate

Early voting ends on Feb. 27 and Election Day is Tuesday, March 3.

Watch the video above for the full story.