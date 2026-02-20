Delayed water deliveries cause strain on Rio Grande, NADBank offers alternatives

Another organization is sounding the alarm on the Rio Grande Valley water supply.

The North American Development Bank helps pay for water projects on both sides of the border. Representatives met Wednesday with local leaders to discuss alternative sources.

"We don't believe the Valley can continue to rely solely on the Rio Grande," NADBank Chief Environmental Officer Salvador Lopez said.

The Rio Grande is currently the Valley's main source of water, but it is struggling due to lack of rain and delayed water deliveries from Mexico.

"Some of the topics that were mentioned were the need to be creative, to look beyond the river, to look at new water sources, to weigh their pros and cons," Lopez said.

The North American Development Bank says the study will identify new infrastructure projects that also promote water conservation and drought resistance.

Officials say the study should be completed within 12 months.