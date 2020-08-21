Hidalgo County reports 23 more coronavirus-related deaths, 480 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Friday 23 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 480 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,071 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 23,993.

“These numbers, particularly of those who died, should bring pain to us all as a community. These are our family, friends and neighbors who are falling victim to this terrible disease. I send them all my prayers and I send those who knew them my condolences,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “To everyone else, I send my plea to protect yourselves by staying home unless absolutely necessary, to continue using face coverings and keeping your distance from others when you do venture out. These common-sense measures can save your life and stop the pain of our community.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 414 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 164 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,504 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 4,418 known active cases in Hidalgo County.