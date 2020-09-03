Hidalgo County reports 25 more coronavirus-related deaths, 270 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Thursday 25 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 270 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,233 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 28,178.

“While we’re experiencing a slower rate of death, infections and hospitalizations, the numbers we are reporting remain unacceptable,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “I believe that we must take every precaution necessary to protect ourselves from this virus. That includes avoiding the temptation to celebrate the final holiday of the summer with large groups of people.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 257 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 99 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 23,139 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,806 known active cases in Hidalgo County.





