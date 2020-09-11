Hidalgo County reports 26 more coronavirus-related deaths, 126 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Friday 26 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 126 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,381 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 29,335.

“I’m generally encouraged by the trend reflected in these numbers, but I’m equally mindful that this virus is still out there and still very dangerous. I send my condolences to the friends and family of the 26 who died and my prayers for those fighting this dreadful disease,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 252 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 90 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 25,883 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,071 known active cases in Hidalgo County.