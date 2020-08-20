Hidalgo County reports 29 more coronavirus-related deaths, 397 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Thursday 29 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 397 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,048 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 23,513.

“My most sincere condolences go out to the families of the 29 people who lost their fight against COVID-19,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “This deadly virus is still a threat and we cannot let our guard down.”

“In my capacity as the county’s Emergency Management Director, I have extended the county’s Shelter at Home Order for another 25 days. The new order went into effect on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. and remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020. This is a community effort,” Cortez said. “I am asking all city officials in each of our 22 municipalities to help enforce this order for the safety of the citizens of Hidalgo County.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 445 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 184 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 17,718 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 4,747 known active cases in Hidalgo County.