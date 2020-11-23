Hidalgo County reports 4 more coronavirus-related deaths, 729 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Monday that four more residents died due to coronavirus complications. As well as 729 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 2,034 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 36,879.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 184 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 70 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 36,879 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 1,901 known active cases in Hidalgo County.