Hidalgo County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 275 positive cases

All seven deceased individuals were not vaccinated, according to Thursday's report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

All seven deceased individuals were not vaccinated, according to Thursday's report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Six men and one woman from Alton, Donna, Edinburg, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission and Pharr died as a result of the virus, according to the report. The youngest victim was a male in his 30s from Alton.

The 275 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of Cases 0-11 89 12-19 47 20s 23 30s 47 40s 34 50s 18 60s 7 70+ 10 Total: 275

There are currently 293 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 265 are adult patients and 28 are pediatric patients.

There are currently 120 hospitalized patients in intensive care units; 115 are adult patients and five are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 111 new positive infections were reported among staff and 103 new infections were reported among students. This brings the total count to 500 total staff infections and 1,371 total student infections since the county started reporting school infections on Aug. 18.

The county also reported 519 people have been treated at the COVID-19 antibody infusion center.

Since the pandemic began, 3,232 people have died as a result of the virus and 111,752 people have tested positive in the county. Of those total positive cases, 2,101 remain active.