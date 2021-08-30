Hidalgo County reports 8 coronavirus-related deaths, 462 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Monday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 462 positive cases of COVID-19.
Three women and five men from Alamo, Donna, Edinburg, McAllen, Mission and Pharr died as a result of the virus, according to a Monday report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
The people who tested positive for the virus are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-11
|109
|12-19
|74
|20s
|74
|30s
|64
|40s
|51
|50s
|40
|60s
|29
|70+
|21
|Total:
|462
There are currently 424 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 398 are adult patients and 26 are pediatric patients.
There are currently 145 hospitalized patients in intensive care units; 138 are adult patients and seven are pediatric patients.
Across Hidalgo County school districts, three positive infections were reported among staff and 56 new infections were reported among students.
Since the pandemic began, 3,101 people have died as a result of the virus in the county and 107,911 have tested positive.
