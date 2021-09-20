Hidalgo County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 367 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported nine coronavirus-related deaths and 367 new positive infections.

Of the nine deceased individuals, seven were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Four men and five women from Donna, Edinburg and Mission died as a result of the virus. The youngest was a man in his 30s from Edinburg.

Of the 367 new infections reported Monday, 144 cases are among children aged 0-11. The high number of of pediatric cases comes as Pfizer announced its COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5-11 Monday morning. The company aims to apply to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the month for emergency use in this age group, the Associated Press reported. The vaccine is already available for anyone 12 and older.

The 367 people who tested positive in Hidalgo County are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 144 12-19 81 20s 25 30s 39 40s 38 50s 19 60s 11 70+ 10 Total: 367

There are currently 262 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 240 are adult patients and 22 are pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized, 111 are in intensive care units; 107 are adult patients and four are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, one staff member and 20 students reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The county doesn't release which campuses the positive infections occurred.

Since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 529 staff members and 1,653 students have tested positive.

The county also reported 973 people have been treated at the COVID-19 antibody infusion center. Since the pandemic began, 3,253 people have died as a result of the virus and 112,767 people have tested positive in the county. Of those total positive cases, 2,414 remain active.