Hidalgo County sees increase in protests on new property tax appraisals

Homeowners in Hidalgo County said they are not happy with the increase in their appraised property values.

“It went up. It continues to go up and we try and fight it every year,” Mission homeowner Pam Voss said.

Voss is one of thousands of taxpayers who filed a protest this year after seeing an increase in their property's appraised value.

“We wish we could understand what the issue is and why it has to be so excessive,” Voss said

Hidalgo County Assistant Chief Appraiser Jorge Gonzalez said they're seeing an average of five to seven percent increases in property appraised values.

That increase led to 66,476 protests filed by Hidalgo County taxpayers, an increase of over 11,000 protests compared to 2024.

In 2024, 55,580 protests were filed in Hidalgo County.

“I guess the public is just looking at it like, ‘I need to protest this year. I want to make sure I lower my value, which in essence lowers my taxes,’” Gonzalez said.

The average home in Hidalgo County is currently valued at $182,000. In 2024, the average was $163,000.

Gonzalez said the appraised values are adjusted based on the market.

“If it is going up five, 10, 15 or 20 percent then it's our job to go ahead and make the adjustments necessary to the account,” Gonzalez said.

The deadline to file a protest has come and gone, but experts are offering a tip for next year.

“Be on top of these things when the notices are sent, we send them out in April and the deadline is in May," Gonzalez said.

More information on the protest process is available on the Hidalgo County Appraisal District's website.

