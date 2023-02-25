Hidalgo County sheriff: Man dead after getting trapped in excavator that fell into pond near Sullivan City

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies recovered the body of a man in his 40s who died after the excavator he was operating fell into a sediment pond near Sullivan City, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Deputies with the sheriff's office and other agencies responded to a workplace incident at a quarry north of U.S. Expressway 83 on Vandepool Road near Sullivan City Saturday at around 8 a.m. in response to the fallen excavator.

The unidentified victim was pulled out of the pond Saturday afternoon.

According to Guerra, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the situation and will investigate the accident.