Hidalgo County sheriff: Man dead after getting trapped in excavator that fell into pond near Sullivan City
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies recovered the body of a man in his 40s who died after the excavator he was operating fell into a sediment pond near Sullivan City, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
Deputies with the sheriff's office and other agencies responded to a workplace incident at a quarry north of U.S. Expressway 83 on Vandepool Road near Sullivan City Saturday at around 8 a.m. in response to the fallen excavator.
The unidentified victim was pulled out of the pond Saturday afternoon.
According to Guerra, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the situation and will investigate the accident.
More News
News Video
-
Despite new system to request asylum, migrant families say they're having to...
-
Valley doctor returns after assisting in earthquake recovery efforts in Turkey and...
-
New safety features in trucks hope to help prevent accidents
-
Meteorite fragments spark interest among local researchers
-
Hidalgo County deputy resigns following DWI arrest, sheriff says