Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies graduate from special course

Twenty-One Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies graduated on Thursday after completing a special course.

The course is designed to help them learn ways to temper down tense situations. The goal is to be able to prevent physical confrontations and injuries when possible.

"We teach them how to be more centered, how to be more patient with people, and how to engage more, understand what maybe some of the psychological and medical problems that people have," Forensic Criminologist and Law Enforcement Trainer Ron Martinelli said.

Each deputy who completed the training got a certificate and a pin during the ceremony.