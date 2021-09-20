x

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigate shooting in Mission

Monday, September 20 2021
By: KRGV Digital
The Hidalgo Country Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting believed to have occurred near La Homa and Mile 5 Road in Mission, according to a tweet from HCSO.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshots wounds after conducting a traffic stop.

The man was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

