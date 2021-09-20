Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigate shooting in Mission
The Hidalgo Country Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting believed to have occurred near La Homa and Mile 5 Road in Mission, according to a tweet from HCSO.
The Sheriff's Office says deputies found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshots wounds after conducting a traffic stop.
The man was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
HCSO is currently investigating a shooting which is believed to have occurred in the area of La Homa and Mile 5 Road in Mission. Deputies found a 29 year old man with multiple gunshots after conducting a traffic stop. Victim is currently in the hospital and is critical. pic.twitter.com/B70Lujeckw— Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) September 20, 2021
