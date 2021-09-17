Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigating assault case near Edinburg
Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office responded to a Friday morning 911 call near HWY 281 and FM 490 near Edinburg in reference to an assault.
The caller told deputies two men assaulted him and then tied him up.
The case is still under investigation, but the sheriff's office says the victim isn't cooperating with them.
