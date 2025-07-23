Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office invites residents to join Citizen's Academy
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is inviting residents to join their Citizen's Academy.
Residents will learn how to better protect their neighborhood during the free 12-week program.
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Raul Gonzalez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza and provides more details about the academy and what people can expect.
The academy runs from August 28 through November 13 and there are only 25 slots available. The deadline to apply is one week before August 28.
For more information, call 956-381-7979 or scan the QR code in the video above.
More News
News Video
-
Back to School Bash, National Night Out planned at Mission Event Center
-
Brownsville police search for person of interest in assault case
-
Fire crews remain on scene following major fire at Johnny's True Value...
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office invites residents to join Citizens Academy
-
Radio Bilingue is the only public radio station in the Valley
Sports Video
-
George Pickens speaks on his role within Cowboys' offense
-
Former UTRGV catcher Steven Lancia signs with White Sox
-
UTRGV Football participates in SLC Media Day
-
Cowboys give insight into current state of Micah Parsons' contract extension talks
-
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones explains decision to hire Brian Schottenheimer as head...