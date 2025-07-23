Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office invites residents to join Citizen's Academy

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is inviting residents to join their Citizen's Academy.

Residents will learn how to better protect their neighborhood during the free 12-week program.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Raul Gonzalez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza and provides more details about the academy and what people can expect.

The academy runs from August 28 through November 13 and there are only 25 slots available. The deadline to apply is one week before August 28.

For more information, call 956-381-7979 or scan the QR code in the video above.