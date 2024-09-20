Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office rules Weslaco drowning as accidental

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's has ruled the drowning of a man in Weslaco as accidental.

The man's body was recovered in a canal on Mile 10 North Road.

The sheriff's office said witnesses told investigators that the unidentified man voluntarily jumped into the canal. They said after the entering the water, the man never resurfaced.

Emergency responders, including Weslaco and Mercedes fire departments, were called to the scene and efforts to locate the victim were unsuccessful until his body was recovered later, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said an autopsy was performed Friday morning and the Hidalgo County medical examiner ruled the cause of death as drowning and there were no signs of foul play.

Investigators are waiting for fingerprint analysis to confirm the identity of the man.