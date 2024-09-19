x

Hidalgo County sheriff: Body recovered at Weslaco canal

A body was recovered Thursday at a Weslaco canal, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

There are no signs of foul play, according to Guerra, and an autopsy will be requested.

The body was recovered after crews with the Weslaco and Mercedes fire departments responded to a report of a man who witnesses say "possibly fell into the canal," south of Mile 2 West Road on Mile 10 North Road on Thursday.

Mercedes Fire Chief Javier Campos said the Mercedes Fire Department assisted the Weslaco Fire Department, and confirmed a dive team was at the scene looking for the victim.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

