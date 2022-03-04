Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for Alamo man in connection with deadly shooting

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

Hidalgo County deputies are searching for an Alamo man in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night.

Authorities are looking for 39-year-old Eric Gonzalo Hernandez of Alamo in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Javier Cruz of Mexico.

At about 9:17 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a disturbance on the 100 block of Sioux Road in rural Alamo, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found the body of Cruz with apparent gunshot wounds.

"Through the course of the investigation Sheriff’s Office Investigators made contact with several witnesses who stated that Javier was shot by 39 year old Eric Gonzalo Hernandez, of Alamo, Texas, after an argument," according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. "Witness stated they heard gunshots and observed Javier fall to the ground while Eric left running from location."

Investigators continue to search for Hernandez in the active investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicide investigation is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.