Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office seeking information on shooting in rural Edinburg

Hidalgo County investigators are seeking information on a shooting in rural Edinburg, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday at about 6 p.m., deputies responded to an area east of FM 493 on Mile16 North in rural Edinburg. Deputies met with witnesses who reported seeing the occupants of two vehicles shooting at each other on the roadway, before driving away at a high rate of speed, according to a news release.

“The area was canvassed for potential victims but none were located,” the news release stated.

Later that evening, the McAllen Medical Center received a patient with a gunshot wound to the chest.

“The adult male underwent surgery and is currently listed as critical,” according to the news release.

Sheriff’s investigators are working to confirm if the two incidents are linked.

Anyone with information about the shooting are urged to contact the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 956-383-8114, or anonymously call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.