Hidalgo County to send aid to Central Texas following deadly floods

The Hidalgo County Commissioner's Court and the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency have decided to send aid to Central Texas in response to recent devastating floods.

The commissioners court held an emergency meeting on Tuesday. They, along with HCCSA, requested authorization of execution of a Memorandum of Understanding.

Executive Director of Hidalgo County Community Service Agency Jaime Longoria said the memorandum would allow them to offer equipment and personnel assistance. The memorandum would be between HCCSA and Concho Valley Community Action Agency, located in San Angelo, TX in Green County.

"We're working out the details with Concho Valley Community Action Agency...they are still assessing what their specific needs are. But the good news is that the nuts and bolts of our agreement, the fact that we're to offer equipment and personnel, will give them a better grip on their ability to put our workers to good use," Longoria said.

Longoria said the equipment and staff HCCSA will be sending should touch ground in Tom Green County as early as the end of this week to assist and provide families with the relief they need.

"In events like this, days matter and the [Hidalgo County] judge is trying to cut down on the legal paperwork required to be able to allow us authorization. To move quicker in situations like this, I think, is a testament to Hidalgo County's commitment to being able to provide mutual aid to all of our neighboring counties," Longoria said.

He said it's important to maintain relationships and offer services when other counties are affected. Offering mutual aid is a good way to continue to have good relationships with communities across the state.

Longoria said HCCSA will be using this experience as a training event to better prepare for any future major event in Hidalgo County.