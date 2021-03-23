Hidalgo, Starr counties to participate in Gov. Abbott's Save Our Seniors program

KRGV File Photo

Hidalgo County and Starr County will participate in Gov. Greg Abbott's Save Our Seniors program, an initiative to vaccinate homebound seniors in Texas.

Hidalgo County and Starr County were among the 25 counties announced in the fourth week of the program, Abbott announced in a news release on Tuesday.

The state will work with local officials to set up central drive-thru vaccine clinics or administer directly to homebound seniors, according to the news release.

READ ALSO: Willacy County participating in Save Our Seniors initiative

Other counties participating in the fourth round of the program include Caldwell, Camp, Crockett, Delta, DeWitt, Duval, Fayette, Hunt, Jim Hogg, Kimble, Llano, Lynn, Maverick, Milam, Montague, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Sherman, Titus, Tyler, Val Verde, and Zapata.

Willacy County was previously announced in the program's second week of the initiative.

The announcement comes after the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Tuesday it will expand vaccine eligibility to all adults starting Monday, March 29.

RELATED: Texas to open COVID-19 vaccination to all adults on March 29

DSHS said it will prioritize people 80 years and older when scheduling appointments.