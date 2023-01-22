Hidalgo wins 16th Annual "Copa La Frontera"
HIDALGO, Texas -- Hidalgo Pirates beat Boerne 3-0 in the final of the 16th Annual Copa La Frontera.
Click on the video above highlights.
