x

High school baseball area round highlights 5-12-2023

2 hours 36 minutes 41 seconds ago Saturday, May 13 2023 May 13, 2023 May 13, 2023 11:39 PM May 13, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Check out the highlights to some Friday night UIL baseball Area round matchups.

Click on the video above for more.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days