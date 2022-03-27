High-speed chase in San Benito

Enrique Lerma / KRGV

A man is dead following a high-speed chase that ended in the city of San Benito on Sunday afternoon.

According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, multiple law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit that ended on FM 2520 and Ricardo Avenue in San Benito.

"Constable Pct 5 pursued [the] vehicle through San Benito while the suspect fired a handgun out the window" Garza said in a social media post.

Authorities say after the standoff, the suspect was apprehended and transported to the hospital where he died from the injuries.

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.