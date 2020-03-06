Hornets take on the Rockets on 3-game slide

By The Associated Press



Houston Rockets (39-22, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (21-41, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to stop its three-game skid when the Hornets take on Houston.

The Hornets are 9-21 on their home court. Charlotte is 5-24 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rockets have gone 18-13 away from home. Houston has a 20-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rockets won the last matchup between these two teams 125-110 on Feb. 4. James Harden scored 40 points to help lead Houston to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte' Graham has averaged 17.8 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Hornets. Miles Bridges has averaged 5.8 rebounds and added 14.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Harden leads the Rockets scoring 34.6 points and collecting 6.3 rebounds. Ben McLemore is shooting 48.1 percent and has averaged 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 97.7 points, 44.8 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 9.6 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Rockets: Eric Gordon: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

