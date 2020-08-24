Houston aims for first victory of the season, takes on Sporting Kansas City

By The

Associated Press



Houston Dynamo (0-2-4, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (5-1-0, first in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston seeks its first victory of the season when it visits Sporting Kansas City.

Sporting Kansas City compiled a 10-16-8 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 7-6-4 in home games. Sporting Kansas City scored 49 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 67.

The Dynamo went 12-18-4 overall and 10-3-4 on the road a season ago. Houston scored 49 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 59.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 4-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Felipe Gutierrez (injured).

Houston: Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas (injured), Michael Salazar (injured).

