Houston-area ex-priest indicted on child sex abuse charges

1 year 1 month 3 weeks ago Thursday, May 02 2019 May 2, 2019 May 02, 2019 8:54 PM May 02, 2019 in News - AP Texas Headlines

CONROE, Texas (AP) - A former Houston-area Roman Catholic priest has been indicted on child indecency charges arising from child sex abuse allegations.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Manuel La Rosa-Lopez on two of four counts that had led to his Sept. 1 arrest. The charges arise from allegations made by a female parishioner about an April 9, 2000, incident while La Rosa-Lopez was a priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe. The accuser, who is now an adult, alleged that La Rosa-Lopez was courting her for sex, brought her to his office after confession and kissed her, then groped her days later.

Three women have now accused La Rosa-Lopez of sexually touching them. The grand jury has yet to review the two other cases.

An attorney for La Rosa-Lopez didn't immediately answer a message seeking comment.

