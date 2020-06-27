Houston-area ex-priest indicted on child sex abuse charges
CONROE, Texas (AP) - A former Houston-area Roman Catholic priest has been indicted on child indecency charges arising from child sex abuse allegations.
A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Manuel La Rosa-Lopez on two of four counts that had led to his Sept. 1 arrest. The charges arise from allegations made by a female parishioner about an April 9, 2000, incident while La Rosa-Lopez was a priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe. The accuser, who is now an adult, alleged that La Rosa-Lopez was courting her for sex, brought her to his office after confession and kissed her, then groped her days later.
Three women have now accused La Rosa-Lopez of sexually touching them. The grand jury has yet to review the two other cases.
An attorney for La Rosa-Lopez didn't immediately answer a message seeking comment.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
