Houston boil order lifted after water deemed to be safe

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston officials have lifted a a boil order for that was issued for most of the city after a water main ruptured. City officials said Saturday that test results reviewed by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed that the water met regulatory standards and was safe to drink. The boil order was issued Thursday after a water main broke while a contractor was working on it. It flooded a section of highway and caused water pressure to drop. The water issues led to the closure of schools, courts and some businesses and medical facilities. Mayor Sylvester Turner says crews would work through the weekend to repair the line.

