Houston's first case of coronavirus part of 5 locally ID'd

HOUSTON (AP) - The city of Houston has reported its first case of the new coronavirus, a man between 60 and 70 years old who officials say traveled with a group of people to Egypt. That group included four other area residents who have also tested positive. Officials in the nation’s fourth largest city said Thursday the man is experiencing mild symptoms and is in self-quarantine at home. Officials say the man was part of group of people who traveled to Egypt in February. Health officials in Harris County, where Houston is located, earlier Thursday announced that two men and a woman who live in the county and were also on this trip have tested positive.

