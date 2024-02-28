x

HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores - 2/27/2024

4 hours 25 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, February 27 2024 Feb 27, 2024 February 27, 2024 11:01 PM February 27, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

WESLACO, Texas -- Two valley teams remain after the UIL Regional Quarterfinal round

UIL Reg. IV Quarterfinal Results:

5A - Edinburg Vela over Pioneer 63-41

5A - C.C. Veterans over McAllen Memorial 76-52

2A - Santa Maria over San Antonio Lee Academy 54-47

1A - Rocksprings over San Perlita 70-56

