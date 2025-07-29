Hundreds of police officers taking part in school safety training in Edinburg
More than 300 police officers from across the state are in Edinburg this week to take part in a school safety training.
The training is being held at Edinburg High School through Friday, Aug. 1, and is being hosted by the Texas School Safety Center.
Working with children is one aspect being taught to the officers as they also undergo hands-on classes on how to work with kids and parents to keep school safe.
“[It’s] not just hardening the targets and making it more difficult for people to come in with weapons, but having that relationship where maybe something outside the school is going to happen,” Richard Guajardo, a school-based law enforcement coordinator with the Texas School Safety Center, said. “We can actually communicate better with the students at any grade level."
Guajardo is among the law enforcement experts are leading the week-long training. The experts say creating a constant line of communication with students could make a difference in making schools safer.
Police say keeping schools safe also extends to the home, and parents play a role in policing their children.
Watch the video above for the full story.
