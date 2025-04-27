Hundreds take part in LUPE’s 22nd annual Cesar Chavez March

La Union del Pueblo Entero held their 22nd annual Cesar Chavez March on Saturday.

The event was created to honor the late Cesar Chavez, who was known for supporting the migrant labor movement back in the 1970s.

“We honor Cesar Chavez's legacy, his role and contributions to the labor movement,” LUPE Director of Development Amber Salinas said. “More than anything, we want to show our community that we are here for them, supporting them, especially during times that are so difficult.”

The goal of the march is to get people involved in things that affect our community.