Hundreds take part in LUPE’s 22nd annual Cesar Chavez March
La Union del Pueblo Entero held their 22nd annual Cesar Chavez March on Saturday.
The event was created to honor the late Cesar Chavez, who was known for supporting the migrant labor movement back in the 1970s.
“We honor Cesar Chavez's legacy, his role and contributions to the labor movement,” LUPE Director of Development Amber Salinas said. “More than anything, we want to show our community that we are here for them, supporting them, especially during times that are so difficult.”
The goal of the march is to get people involved in things that affect our community.
More News
News Video
-
Hundreds take part in LUPE's 22nd annual Cesar Chavez March
-
Congressman Castro discusses federal budget cuts during McAllen town hall
-
Heart of the Valley: Last chance to get a free glucose screening
-
Mission veteran shares what life is like with Parkinson's Disease
-
McAllen nun attends Pope Francis' funeral, shares how he supported migrant work