'Hunter Education' ofrece clases de cacería en español
Ignacio Pérez, instructor de cacería, visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad sobre el programa en español que ofrecen en Hunter Education.
-Ubicación de las clases:
Estero Llano Grande State Park
3301 S International Blvd Weslaco
-Número de contacto:
(956) 565-3919
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
