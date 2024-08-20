x

'Hunter Education' ofrece clases de cacería en español

6 hours 30 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, August 20 2024 Aug 20, 2024 August 20, 2024 2:23 PM August 20, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Ignacio Pérez, instructor de cacería, visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad sobre el programa en español que ofrecen en Hunter Education. 

-Ubicación de las clases: 

Estero Llano Grande State Park

3301 S International Blvd Weslaco 

-Número de contacto:

(956) 565-3919

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

