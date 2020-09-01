Hurricane Hanna damage falls short of threshold required for FEMA assistance

South Texas didn't suffer enough damage from Hurricane Hanna to qualify for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Ricardo Saldaña, the emergency management coordinator for Hidalgo County, said the 32 counties affected by the storm didn't suffer enough damage to qualify for FEMA assistance.

"We did not meet the 800 homes within the 32 counties," Saldaña said. "We were at — their last evaluation was 388 homes and businesses with either significant damage or destroyed."

While the federal government will not provide assistance through FEMA, homeowners and businesses that suffered storm damage may be able to receive help from other federal programs.

Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to the U.S. Small Business Administration on Friday, asking the agency to declare Hidalgo County a disaster area.

The declaration would allow the Small Business Administration to make long-term, low-interest loans available to people affected by the hurricane.

Other resources for people affected by Hurricane Hanna include:

Cameron and Willacy Counties Communities Projects Inc.

Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley

Habitat for Humanity of the Rio Grande Valley

Affordable Homes of South Texas