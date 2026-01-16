Iconic Freddy Fender water tower to undergo repairs

The purple and yellow smiling face and well-known signature of Freddy Fender has greeted those driving through San Benito on I-69E for years, and now it’s getting a makeover.

San Benito city leaders recently approved a $1.4 million project to upgrade two of their water towers, including the iconic water tower that showcases Freddy Fender.

The water tower will be cleaned, repaired and recoated on the inside and the outside. The city said it was important to keep the same look of the Freddy Fender water tower because of the value it brings to the community. While they are making those structural repairs, the look of this water tower will be getting a fresh paint job.

The idea is to keep the same look, San Benito City Manager Fred Sandoval said.

“It just represents San Benito in its entirety, and it's a great opportunity for folks to understand what we bring to the table and what we have in terms of history and the cultural heritage and musical history,” Sandoval said.

As part of the project, the city is also repairing the Oscar Williams Road Water Tower, which will receive the city’s new logo.

According to Sandoval, the project isn’t just the cosmetic look. It’s also about maintaining a strong water system and long term service for the community.

“It had been a long time since they had been rehabbed. In fact, I don't know if they ever have been,” Sandoval said. “There's been temporary stuff done to them, but this is a complete rehab."

While those upgrades happen, residents will experience low water pressure periodically. The towers are expected to stand tall for another 20 years once the repairs are made.

The makeover and repairs on the Freddy Fender tower are expected to be complete in March 2026.

