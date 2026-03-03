Mother and sisters of sexual abuse of a child suspect charged with failure to report

Leonor Cano Chavez, Roxanna Chavez, Thaiz Chavez and Jose Alberto Chavez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheirff's Office

Three women were charged Tuesday after investigators said they knew a child was being sexually abused for a year by a relative and never reported it to police.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested 54-year-old Leonor Cano Chavez, 33-year-old Roxanna Chavez and 25-year-old Thaiz Chavez. All three are charged with failure to stop or report aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Leonor was identified as the mother of 27-year-old Jose Alberto Chavez, and the other two women were identified as Jose’s sisters. According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant was issued for Jose on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to a news release, the investigation began in January 2026 after a sexual abuse of a child report involving a 13-year-old teen girl and the male suspect was filed.

The sexual abuse had occurred for about a year at a residence near Mission.

“The three women had knowledge of the abuse, and at times, were present while the abuse occurred. Investigators also discovered that the women falsely introduced the victim to other family members as an aunt,” the news release stated. “Despite having knowledge of the ongoing aggravated sexual assault of a minor, all three women failed to report the offenses to law enforcement.”

Bond for the three women was set at $20,000 each.

Anyone with any information regarding Jose Alberto Chavez’s location is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.