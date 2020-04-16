IDEA Public Schools offering weekend bundle meals for students
IDEA Public Schools in Texas will be providing meals for students on the weekend beginning Friday.
According to an IDEA news release, the bundled weekend meals will be given out every Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
All meals will be provided through drive-thru only – if a child is not present in the car, parents must show proof of identity.
