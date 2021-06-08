Immigration Surge to Impact Holiday Intl. Bridge Wait Times

MCALLEN - Thousands of visitors from Mexico are expected to cross international bridges for Holy Week.

Customs and Border Protection officers are usually expected to work overtime to keep more lanes open.

Hayden Wagers crosses the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge to visit his family; he says he notices wait-times have been longer recently.

"Kind of frustrating having to wait like two hours just to get by," says Wagers.

The long wait-times concern McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez.

During Holy Week and some major holidays, the city of McAllen pays the federal government to have additional CBP officers at the toll bridges and opening more lanes.

Rodriguez explains it might not work out that way this year.

"Due to the immigration issue that we've been dealing with now for some time, the officers will not be deployed to the ports-of-entry and they in fact have been sent to areas to help Border Patrol in the apprehension and processing of immigrants," he says.

Rodriguez says he’s speaking with the government to discuss alternatives.

