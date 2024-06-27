Inauguran un parque jurásico en McAllen
Joe Garcia, supervisor de marketing de Jurassic Quest, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a un evento que tiene como atracción a los dinosaurios interactivos que han llegado al Valle.
El evento incluye una exploración inmensa de la vida de los dinosaurios y del mundo jurásico que falta por conocer.
Para más información ingresa a www.jurassicquest.com
Ubicación: 700 Convention Center blvd, McAllen, TX 78501
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
