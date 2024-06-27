x

Inauguran un parque jurásico en McAllen

Inauguran un parque jurásico en McAllen
6 hours 4 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, June 27 2024 Jun 27, 2024 June 27, 2024 10:41 AM June 27, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Joe Garcia, supervisor de marketing de Jurassic Quest, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a un evento que tiene como atracción a los dinosaurios interactivos que han llegado al Valle.

El evento incluye una exploración inmensa de la vida de los dinosaurios y del mundo jurásico que falta por conocer. 

Para más información ingresa a www.jurassicquest.com

Ubicación: 700 Convention Center blvd, McAllen, TX 78501

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days