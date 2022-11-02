IndyCar revving up tons of momentum for 2019 season

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - IndyCar heads into 2019 with everything going in the right direction.

The series has a new long-term sponsor in Japanese communications giant NTT. Firestone has extended its tire supplier deal for five more years. A new broadcast deal with NBC is set to launch. The driver pool keeps building talent and the series is adding a long-awaited stop in Texas and bringing back an old one in California.

Veteran driver Tony Kanaan says the momentum building for the year is the best he has seen "by a long shot."

The 17-race IndyCar season opens on March 10 in St. Petersburg, Florida, before making its debut at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, a track that has hosted Formula One's U.S. Grand Prix since 2012.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.