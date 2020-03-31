Inmate charged with escaping from federal prison camp in Three Rivers

Fidel Lawrence Rodriguez, 44, of San Antonio is charged with escaping from custody. (Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety.)

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons discovered on Monday that an inmate apparently escaped from the federal prison camp in Three Rivers.

At about 5:20 a.m. on Monday, the minimum-security federal prison camp in Three Rivers conducted an unannounced count of all inmates, according to federal court records.

During the count, prison guards couldn't find Fidel Lawrence Rodriguez, 44, of San Antonio.

"Staff conducted a building check of all common areas of the camp, with negative results," according to the federal criminal complaint against him. "RODRIGUEZ was placed on escape status on March 30, 2020."

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to court records. On Aug. 25, 2019, a federal judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

The Bureau of Prisons website lists Rodriguez's status as: "Escaped On: 03/30/2020."

Rodriguez stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds, according to a news release from the Bureau of Prisons. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

The Bureau of Prisons asks anyone with information about Rodriguez to call the U.S. Marshals Service at (361) 888-3154.

Rodriguez is charged with escape from custody.