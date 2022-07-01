Inside a tractor-trailer without air conditioning

A reporter from Channel 5's sister station Azteca Valle went inside an un-airconditioned tractor-trailer.

Paulina Marin wanted to understand how hot it could get in there. A Valley trucker agreed to help her, and gave her a ride. He drove Paulina and photojournalist Jose Saenz around. Even with the short distance, Paulina said standing was difficult while the truck was moving.

"As soon as we opened the doors from the trailer, you could feel the heat," Marin said. "The truck driver drove us for five or seven minutes, five to 10 miles per hour. The movement was bad. It was really hard for us to be recording or to be standing up. Another thing that's important to mention was the trailer was so hot that you couldn't even touch any of the walls because you could burn yourself."

The temperature in the truck was around 105 degrees when they started recording. It jumped to 122 after just a few minutes on the road.