Inside DHR Health's Level 1 Trauma Center

When seconds count and lives are on the line, there’s one Valley center able to handle it all.

DHR Health was first designated as a Level 1 Trauma Center back in September 2021.

It's one of 20 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the first and only facility in the Rio Grande Valley that’s equipped for any kind of injury. The closest center before was San Antonio.

“There’s no more hunting or looking for it, and that’s the way a Level 1 is supposed to function," said Dr. Jeffrey Skubic, trauma medical director at DHR Health. "You just know that whatever comes in the door, all available specialties and care is right here and you don’t have to ever send out.”

In a constantly moving environment, surgical residents like Dr. Grace Shim and Dr. Jesus Garcia are all part of the elite team. One night, they were overseen by Dr. Rick Martinez.

“I’m a surgeon," said Dr. Rick Martinez, assistant trauma director at DHR Health. "We’re a little bit of a different breed — we like to be busy.”

Blood and other crucial supplies are stocked and ready. Sometimes, they have just minutes before patients arrive.

A young motorcyclist is one of the first patients admitted one night and a mobile X-ray machine quickly made its way in. The motorcyclist tells medical staff he blacked out after an accident. Doctors say his clavicle is broken. Adding to the commotion, another man was hit twice in a car accident. He did wear a seatbelt, but his airbags didn’t go off. Back to the motorcyclist, doctors worry about possible brain injuries, but a CT scan gives an all clear. Though he is in pain, doctors say his helmet prevented a more serious injury.

As a Level 1 Trauma Center, experts from every field are on standby.

Residents like Dr. Shim are quick to take charge. With a team of staff backing her, she's ready for what will come.

"You kind of find comfort in your — in the place that you work and just getting that support," said Dr. Shim.

For Dr. Skubic, the classification has not only been a long time coming but something he sees as justice for his community.

“I couldn’t tolerate that people would have to be sent out of here 250 miles from their home for specialty care," said Dr. Skubic. "That would be considered unacceptable anywhere else in this country, but for some reason, it persisted in the Valley for decades.”

Whether it be a crash, a fall, gun violence — even an injury to a child’s foot, DHR Health is able to help.

“it doesn’t matter whether you’re my relative, or whether you’re poor or not — you’re going to get seen by the top specialist to be fixed with whatever injury you have," Dr. Skubic. "That makes me feel very good, because it didn’t use to be like that.”

At the moment, the only situation DHR Health's trauma center is not equipped for is an intensive burn unit. For those instances, patients will still require assistance in San Antonio.