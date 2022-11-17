Inside the immersive Vincent van Gogh exhibit in McAllen

Channel 5 News is taking a closer look at a new exhibit that showcases the artwork of Vincent van Gogh in a way that’s never been seen before.

Beyond Van Gogh at the McAllen Convention Center uses projection technology to display 300 artworks from Van Gogh in an immersive experience, according to the exhibit’s website.

Local art historian Fanny Curat says the exhibit is a great opportunity for people to discover van Gogh’s paintings.

“People remember him for the darkness in his life, the poverty, the struggling mental illness issues, all of the things that make this legend very dark,” Curat said. “But when you look at his work, that’s not what you see. His work is filled with light, color, with joy; it's really about finding remedies for the darkness in your life, but there's so much more to him.”

The exhibit looks as if those attending are part of a moving painting, which Curat says makes it popular for children.

“That's when this really comes to life,” Curat said. You can see them running and following the brush strokes, twirling along the petals. There's so much magic happening when you see children in this space.”

Beyond Van Gogh opens Friday, Nov. 18. Tickets can be purchased online.