x

Inside the Valley: A conversation with Democratic senatorial candidate Colin Allred

7 months 2 weeks 5 days ago Friday, August 25 2023 Aug 25, 2023 August 25, 2023 4:38 PM August 25, 2023 in News - Local
By: Rudy Mireles

Democratic congressman Colin Alllred is looking to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024.

Allred, a former NFL player turned civil rights attorney, represents Texas's 32nd Congressional District and has ties to the city of Brownsville.

Channel 5 News’ Rudy Mireles speaks with Allred as part of our Inside the Valley series.

Watch the video above for the full interview. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days