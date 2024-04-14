Inside the Valley: A conversation with Democratic senatorial candidate Colin Allred
Democratic congressman Colin Alllred is looking to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024.
Allred, a former NFL player turned civil rights attorney, represents Texas's 32nd Congressional District and has ties to the city of Brownsville.
Channel 5 News’ Rudy Mireles speaks with Allred as part of our Inside the Valley series.
Watch the video above for the full interview.
