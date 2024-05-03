Intermittent closures announced for Highway 48

Highway 48 will be subject to intermittent closures on Sunday, May 5, according to a news release.

The news release from south Padre Island states that westbound and eastbound lanes of the highway will close from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for traffic cable light installation.

The closures will start on Highway 48 three miles west of Highway 100 in Port Isabel. The closures will end 4.5 miles west of Highway 100, the release added.

“Each closure is expected to last approximately 30 minutes,” the release stated. “Please plan alternate routes to avoid delays and exercise caution while traveling on State Highway 48.”